New Haven based audiovisual artist Chad Browne-Springer will be performing a live streamed concert on the WHUS YouTube for Mischief After Dark on October 24, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. They have released a multitude of genre-hopping compositions, continuously defying the compartmentalization of artists of color. Growing up, Chad dove into multiple musical quests, having some classical, musical theater and jazz vocal training. With a developing interest in instruments, they started to fuse these different elements into a unique sound of their own.

In addition to the live performance, Thomas Messier and Erik Zawodniak from UConn’s Hip Hop Initiative will be conducting an interview with Chad featuring topics such as their career in the music industry, their musical influences, the effects of COVID-19 on their life and more.

The event is free for anyone who would like to attend and will be live streamed using the this link. The 30-minute interview will be premiering just before the performance on the WHUS Radio YouTube Channel. Make sure to subscribe to the channel to get notifications announcing the start of the performance and interview.