WHUS Radio traditionally holds a concert in the fall semester titled Mischief After Dark, however, in the fall 2020 semester, WHUS Staff decided to conduct a virtual event series rather than the in-person concert. This 3-part virtual event series will ensure the health and safety of our staff and members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event series began on October 24 with a live performance and interview with New Haven musician Chad Browne-Springer. The interview and performance will remain on our YouTube channel for the foreseeable future.

The series continues on Tuesday, October 27 at 9 p.m. when WHUS will be hosting a Halloween themed watch party for the classic horror film “Night of the Living Dead.” Grab your fall themed snacks and come watch the film on Twitch with WHUS Staff and members, and participate in an open live chat. Stick around for an exciting announcement after the movie ends! Check @whusradio on Instagram or click here for the link to join the watch party.

On October 30, WHUS will be hosting a live streamed event featuring DJ sets from BDO Worldwide all day long. More details on the virtual location of the event and the performers will be released on Instagram following the October 27 watch party.