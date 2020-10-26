Well informed through education, research, and experience. Tune in to hear this interview about the knowledge and experience behind acid. Including how it was found, its effects, its impact, and more.

Catch the show on FM 91.7 Wednesdays at 5. From a college perspective with an un-college like background listen to interviews involving those with unique backgrounds/knowledge that can only be found at a University, or a Hartford warehouse. Much like Death of a Salesman you don't need to be a celebrity to share an informed interesting take... you just need to be informed. (Studio is closed so expect infrequent clean radio episodes and explicit podcast only episodes)

