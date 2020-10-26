The Way Podcast Episode 2: Acid Roads Bill Troveski October 26, 2020 Podcasts, The Way https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/d3ctxlq1ktw2nl.cloudfront.net/production/2020-5-12/81796982-48000-2-4cecf6cdf76d2.mp3 Well informed through education, research, and experience. Tune in to hear this interview about the knowledge and experience behind acid. Including how it was found, its effects, its impact, and more. Leave a Reply Cancel ReplyYour email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Leave a Reply