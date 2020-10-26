Bicycle Talk Episode 220: October 26th 2020: Ron’s Rant. The famous line from Game of Thrones and what are you doing to prepare for it? What kind of shape is your indoor training plan in? On a positive side: Some Humor: From United Press International UPI Cyclist rides 2,500 miles from Poo Poo Point to Pee Pee Creek. Bathroom humor makes it to Bicycle Talk. Airline trail North updates. The Maintenance Minute: Wet leaves and sticks and what to do about them. Content: The Giro ends, the Vuelta begins. Spectacular ending to the Giro. Tao Geoghegan Hart wins 2020 Giro d’Italia. Dave Brailsford comments. Dealing with that pesky rain jacket. The Vuelta, did you see stage 6? In the oh yes iI remember that department Motorbike rider responds after incident that took Julian Alaphilippe out of Tour of Flanders 2020. HOW TO MAKE INDOOR CYCLING MORE FUN AND PRODUCTIVE. Ron talks about your options. Discussion for next week, what’s a rep worth, anyway? Events calendar and final thoughts.