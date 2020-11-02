I talked a little about having a safer Halloween. I reminded people that sadly, there is an uptick in COVID-19 cases all over the country, even in Connecticut, although it’s not as severe here as in the Midwest. I listed the 11 towns that are now considered hot spots, many in eastern CT, and one of them is WINDHAM, but not Mansfield, thankfully. The main topic was Is It Allergies or Is It COVID-19? Many people have fall allergies, and currently those are mostly dust and mold. There’s really not much pollen to be had right now, so people are sneezing from being indoors, breathing in the dust and mold that was sitting in their heating ducts and is now blowing out, mold from interaction with firewood, and dust from putting on jackets, sweaters, and sweatshirts that have been sitting since April. Wash ’em! Use a HEPA filter! I gave a lot of good suggestions.