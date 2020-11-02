The Way Podcast Episode 3: A Trip To Russia
0%Overall Score
Reader Rating: (0 Votes)
0%

Ruslan is a bartender and citizen who currently resides in Kazan’, Russia. We begin this episode with a discussion about social life in Russia and viewpoints on BLM. After this introduction we transition into internal politics which covers a variety of topics from Russia manipulating COVID-19 statistics, too what the Russian school curriculum’s teach under a Putin leadership.

CORRECTION: Two days after recording this Spotify has now become available in 13 European countries; one of which being Russia.

About The Author

Catch the show on FM 91.7 Wednesdays at 5. From a college perspective with an un-college like background listen to interviews involving those with unique backgrounds/knowledge that can only be found at a University, or a Hartford warehouse. Much like Death of a Salesman you don't need to be a celebrity to share an informed interesting take... you just need to be informed. (Studio is closed so expect infrequent clean radio episodes and explicit podcast only episodes)

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.