The Way Podcast Episode 3: A Trip To Russia

Ruslan is a bartender and citizen who currently resides in Kazan’, Russia. We begin this episode with a discussion about social life in Russia and viewpoints on BLM. After this introduction we transition into internal politics which covers a variety of topics from Russia manipulating COVID-19 statistics, too what the Russian school curriculum’s teach under a Putin leadership.

CORRECTION: Two days after recording this Spotify has now become available in 13 European countries; one of which being Russia.