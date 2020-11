podcasttheway.com

Jessica Leichtweisz and Aidan Almond have just finished a book about the stories they have seen surrounding autism. Jessica has been helping children facing autism for 20+ years now, and Aidan- who is autistic himself- has begun to do the same. Tune in to hear them talk about autism’s history, what it is, and statistics around the topic to name a few things. To learn more check out their website at hopeeducationservices.com.