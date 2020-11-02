podcasttheway.com

Joshua Shea is an established author and TEDx speaker where he goes around to talk about his experiences and knowledge on porn addiction. In this episode Joshua brings statistics around the prevalence and issues of porn addiction with some bizarre real life experiences, cat fishing being one example. (If you’re interested in learning more check out www.RecoveringPornAddict.com after the show)

Please Read Correction: In the beginning at the 3:30 mark I stated “5-8% of people have a porn addiction”. This was taken from The recovery village* and after cross checking with the apa^ this statistic appears to be in relation to “…Kinsey Institute 9 percent of porn viewers said they had tried unsuccessfully to stop”. I misspoke as you can still have a porn addiction without attempting to stop. I want this show to be trustworthy going forward. I care about the facts and in next weeks episode you’ll hear me include my sources along with future episodes.

