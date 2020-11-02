For good reason hemp could very well be a game changer when it comes to pollution and reducing large quantities of waste in our society. Hemp is a cousin to marijuana within the same cannabis family. What that means is with an ineffective 0.2% thc content, it has been deemed illegal to grow in the United States of America. However things are changing as Beth- a pro-hemp advocate and farmer- in Oregon will tell us. Beth will dive into not only the history of this plant, but to its plausible impact on our society.

To learn more on the topic check our Beth’s page at www.hemphuntress.com.