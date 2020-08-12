This week I talked about the various kinds of food allergy testing you can do. IgE or IgG, skin prick, blood draw, or finger stick. This can be helpful for improving many conditions, including any kind of digestive upset, skin conditions including eczema, respiratory conditions such as asthma and allergic rhinitis, joint pain, and so many more. I broke down the different types and methods of testing.

I also had a question about Those Bumps On Your Arms. I explained that it’s hyperkeratosis pilaris, and that it’s caused by nutritional insuffciencies. You can also do some exfoliating and apply nourishing lotions or oils, but you have to correct the nutritional issue before it improves.