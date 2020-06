I talked about some French studies on the use of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin together, which shows possible promise. I also went through the WHO’s COVID-19 mythbusting page, which contained such food for thought as Taking Disinfectants and Bleach Internally are poisonous and don’t cure coronavirus, and 5G EMF do not cause the coronavirus. (Really??) Most of those were somewhat humorous, but some, like eating garlic and nasal washing, are unproven but make sense.