Today I talked about how people criticize folks who wear masks in their cars and encourage them to not be so judgy. I talked about my current position on the pandemic, which is basically to focus on everyday, practical information that can help my friends and loved ones, patients, and even me! I also talked about the studies on how reproductive hormone therapy may be helpful to fight the virus. And a number of natural compounds from food that compete for binding sites on cells and make protect people from serious illness! Also, is carbonated water good for you?