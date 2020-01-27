This week we talk about normal body temperature, since a recent study from Stanford University collected 20th century data and found that Wunderlich’s data from 1851 was outdated. Body temperature has decreased due to factors like less ongoing infection, sedentary lifestyle, gum disease, and always hanging around in temperature-controlled environments! We also talk about fevers and how to handle them. Also, is food addiction really a thing, given that you HAVE to eat to live, but you don’t HAVE to ingest cocaine, heroin, nicotine, or the other substances that addict people? My opinion: the answer is Yes and No.