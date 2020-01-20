January 15th 2020 Bicycle Talk Episode 181 Ron’s Rant: Cycling deaths in Florida as if the roads are not dangerous enough and some poor guy gets shot behind bicycle shop while waiting to meet others for a ride. On a positive side: CABDA West opens this week! Maintenance minute: Maintenance for your body. Ron and Fran discuss the best diets for a cyclist. Credit to Selene Yeager from Bicycling Magazine and US News and World Report. Fran critiques the diets. Content: NYC and NY State delay the move to ban electric bicycles. Update on the trade tariffs. Good news at least until August 2020. Effects and changes to IBD’s from on line retail. How Bicycle Shops are fighting back with increased labor and staff. The Tour Down Under and Australia is on fire! Cyclocross worlds rapidly approaching.

