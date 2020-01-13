January 8th 2020 Bicycle Talk Episode 180 Ron’s Rant: NYC and the banning of E-Bikes for deliveries and vending. On a positive side: After a 2 week vacation we are back from Sunny Florida. Shout out to old friend and Florida resident Elin Larsen. Ron and Fran talk about riding in Florida. Maintenance minute: Park tool Company website and winter maintenance information. Content: Ron Talks about The NYC debacle and why banning e-bikes and electric throttle bikes makes no sense. Detraining and the loss of fitness should you decide to ”ride the couch” for the winter instead of your bike. Talk about your year ahead and planning for a big ride and how to get there. Calendar: Cyclocross Worlds February 1st and second, Super Bowl Weekend.

