All about NEEM, an ayurvedic herb that cured my athlete’s foot, I’m so excited! Plus other things Neem helps, like hair, skin and nails, and reducing inflammation and infections. Body lotion can be nice as long as it has natural ingredients. There’s this new test, Viome, where you send in a stool sample and it gives you diet information based on your microbiome, very interesting! We talk about the benefits of IgG food allergy testing, and also the pros and cons of genetic testing.