This episode continues this months live broadcast of hobo themed content in conjunction with the UConn Archives exhibition There & Back Again: A Hobo’s Tale on view until February 28th, 2020. A family history was delivered to me this month, written under the moniker Hobo Hills, detailing a train hop from California to Kansas in 1977. Listen along to the narrative of a sailor hopping the iron road.

Featured Tracks:

Boxcar Willie – Freight Train Carry Me Home

John Lee Hooker – Hobo Blues

Woody Guthrie – Hobo’s Lullaby

Holy Locust – Tangled in Ropes

We the Heathens – Neurotic Decay

Glenn Campbell – By the Time I Get to Phoenix

Tom T. Hall – That’s How I Got to Memphis

Grateful Dead – Casey Jones

