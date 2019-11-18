I kept hearing these PSAs about eating meat as a condiment instead of the main part of your meal, but I have observed that most people overeat starch and sugar, not meat! Use THAT as a condiment! More great topic review from the NHAND Conference! This time, we discuss highlights from Denis Wilson, M.D.’s talk on Hashimoto’s and hypothyroid. We talk about raising body temperature and a few details I didn’t know about how the thyroid works, and some treatment options. Also, Mary Bove, N.D. has some recommendations for herbs to help with cognition.