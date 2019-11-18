This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on November 15, 2019.

For the news, we covered a small fire in the Philip E. Austin building, Bloomberg Business Week ranking UConn’s Masters of Business Administration program at #29 among public universities, growing frustration over one of the exits at Hilltop Apartments being blocked off, and stolen laundry in the Towers laundry room.

There were no featured news packages this week.

WHUS Sports Director Courtney Canterbury sat in the studio with us to talk about her job, her favorite sports to watch, and being a female in a male-dominated field.

This episode was produced by Kara Murray and hosted by Shira Tall.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

