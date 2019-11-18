November 13th 2019 Bicycle Talk Episode 176 Ron’s Rant: Road Rage. Cyclists screaming at drivers. How to handle a road rage experience with patience and an open mind. Be calm, don’t rage back. On a positive side: BikewalkCT Annual Dinner update. 82 year old British cyclist logs 1 million miles! Maintenance minute: Your carbon bike on your indoor trainer, good or bad? Tire sealant and alloy wheels? Content: Raymond “Pou Pou” Poulidor passes away. Just in time for the holidays, a new book out about one of the greatest female cyclists ever Beryl Burton. Why Train with a Bike Trainer: 4 Golden Rules of Indoor Riding. The Calendar.