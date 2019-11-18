Here are some new, FCC-approved tunes to play on your radio show this week! Find them on MegaSeg under the “New Spins” category.

Rex Orange County — Always; It Gets Better; Pluto Projector

Cold War Kids — Complainer; Beyond the Pale; Tricky Devil

Ryan Caraveo — Sick; Battery; Peanut Butter Waffles

Charly Bliss — Feed; Supermoon; Slingshot

SebastiAn — Doorman feat. Syd; Sober feat. Bakar; Better Now feat. Mayer Hawthorne; Run For Me feat. Gallant

Teebs — Studie feat. Panda Bear; Mirror Memory; Daughter Callin’ feat. Pink Siifu

BODEGA — Shiny New Model; Knife on the Platter; Truth

Chris Farren — Search 4 Me; I Was Amazing; Love Theme from Born Hot

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds — Bright Horses; Waiting for You; Galleon Ships

