Ron had quite an ordeal! He got acute gastroenteritis while working at an event in the Berkshires, and wound up spending time in the local hospital for hydration. Then he went home, and after a few days of nothing staying down, went to Windham Hospital where they found a hernia and intestinal blockage. Time for emergency repair! He had that on Friday, 10/4 good buddy, and had to stay in the hospital until everything was working again the following Thursday, Meanwhile, I was in Florida until 10/6, and when I returned I had to scour the house of possible Norovirus, the most common and very virulent cause of gastroenteritis! Ron is well on the mend and all’s well that ends well. I talked about the clinical aspects of Ron’s adventure, how to prevent and treat gastroenteritis, and some things to do after surgery.