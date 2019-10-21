October 16th 2019 Bicycle Talk Episode 172

Ron returns after 2 weeks away due to illness.

Ron’s Rant: Are you alternative transportation friendly? Quotes from MOTHERLOAD Documentary on October 17th

Why can’t I make a change? Why shouldn’t I make a change?On a positive side: Close to 100 Junior riders show up to the second of the Connecticut series of Cyclocross race in Mansfield at Mansfield Hollow CT.

Cross race Mansfield Hollow 2019 Notes: To quote a song written by Songwriters: John Lennon / Paul McCartney “with a little help from my friends” And an exceptional amount of support from my riding partner and everything in life partner “pedlinFran” Storch. Really big shout out to my old riding and racing friend Dave Geissert.

Mechanical minute: A shout out to VeloFix mobile services for their support of the Connecticut Series of Cross

Content: Special Guest Susan Smith Executive director BikeWalkCT. ¬its to talk about. Updates on what is happening in the Bike-Ped world of Connecticut. Events calendar.