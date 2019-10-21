Here are some new, FCC-approved tunes to play on your radio show this week! Find them on MegaSeg under the “New Spins” category.

Barrie — Human Nature; Clovers; Chinatown

Brockhampton — BOY BYE; HEAVEN BELONGS TO YOU; I BEEN BORN AGAIN; NO HALO

Common Holly — Central Booking; Joshua Snakes; Measured

DIIV — Skin Game; For The Guilty; Blankenship

Dominic Sen — Hear Me; Natural History; What It Is

Jacques Greene — Serenity; Do It Without You; Night Service

Jake and Abe — Selfish Endeavor; It’s Easy; The End

Tegan and Sara — I’ll Be Back Someday; Don’t Believe the…ll You (They Lie); Hello, I’m Right Here

The Lumineers — Donna; My Cell; Salt and the Sea

