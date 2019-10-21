Here are some new, FCC-approved tunes to play on your radio show this week! Find them on MegaSeg under the “New Spins” category.
Barrie — Human Nature; Clovers; Chinatown
Brockhampton — BOY BYE; HEAVEN BELONGS TO YOU; I BEEN BORN AGAIN; NO HALO
Common Holly — Central Booking; Joshua Snakes; Measured
DIIV — Skin Game; For The Guilty; Blankenship
Dominic Sen — Hear Me; Natural History; What It Is
Jacques Greene — Serenity; Do It Without You; Night Service
Jake and Abe — Selfish Endeavor; It’s Easy; The End
Tegan and Sara — I’ll Be Back Someday; Don’t Believe the…ll You (They Lie); Hello, I’m Right Here
The Lumineers — Donna; My Cell; Salt and the Sea
