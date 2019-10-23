This episode of d’Archive highlights a digital humanities project developed at Greenhouse Studios as part of the UConn Humanities Institute’s Humility, Conviction and Public Life Project. I am joined by fellow team members from the Greenhouse Studios incubator located at the UConn Library, Wes Hamrick and Tom Lee for a discussion about the AR (Augmented Reality) digital application currently in development, Husky ReView, which focuses on the history of student activism on the Storrs campus. This application will be available on mobile devices in the near future.

Logo by Melica Bloom