This episode of d’Archive highlights a digital humanities project developed at Greenhouse Studios as part of the UConn Humanities Institute’s Humility, Conviction and Public Life Project. I am joined by fellow team members from the Greenhouse Studios incubator located at the UConn Library, Wes Hamrick and Tom Lee for a discussion about the AR (Augmented Reality) digital application currently in development, Husky ReView, which focuses on the history of student activism on the Storrs campus. This application will be available on mobile devices in the near future.

Logo by Melica Bloom

About The Author

Graham Stinnett

Graham is an Archivist overseeing the Human Rights and Alternative Press Collections at the UConn Library, Archives & Special Collections. His work focuses on the archivist as activist and expanding access to archives for a diverse audience. His personal interests deal with settler colonialism in antebellum Kansas Territory and Civil War memory.

