This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on October 18, 2019.

For the news, we covered the investigation into three white students who were filmed using racial slurs against black students in the Charter Oak Apartments, the origin of the controversial Sin Awareness Day, and a new system that will streamline the application process for those interested in going to UConn.

This week, we featured two news package. The first one covers youth activist Cameron Kasky’s talk at UConn, produced by WHUS Correspondent Grace McFadden. The second one covers the UConn Swipes program that will allow students to donate the cost of a meal plan flex pass to shelters and soup kitchens, produced by WHUS Correspondent Shira Tall.

This episode was produced by Kara Murray and hosted by Maria Shah.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

