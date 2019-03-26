It’s time for SPRING! This week I reminded people that if they are sneezing, there IS tree pollen in the air, and they might want to break out the neti pots and xylitol nasal spray. And drink nettle and eyebright tea, and eat local honey!

The main topic was bioidentical hormone replacement therapy for menopausal symptoms. If you’ve tried the natural stuff and it just wasn’t working, it might be time to try bioidentical hormones. I talk about the difference between horse-extracted, synthetic, and bioidentical hormones, and why it’s better to go bioidentical. I also talk about which hormones to take and where, whether it’s testosterone for sex drive, topical estrogen cream, or oral for everywhere. In 2 weeks I’ll review delivery systems.