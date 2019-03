M

Time to review MENOPAUSE for we menopausal folks. A nice overview of natural supplements for symptoms. Black cohosh and evening primrose for hot flashes; vitamin E and aloe for sexual comfort; damiana and WEIGHT TRAINING for sex drive; and Vitamins A, K and herbs for heavy menses! It’s a rough road but SOMEONE’S gotta ride it. 75% of women in industrialized society, including me! Preferably on a bicycle.