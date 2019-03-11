This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on March 8, 2019.

For the news, we covered Undergraduate Student Government elections, Connecticut Senator Mae Flexer visiting Storrs, a panel of journalists sharing their experience of war coverage, a new general requirements proposal, a feature story on religious head coverings, a Food Fusion Feud, a UConn spotlight of the Horse Practicum on campus, and recent guests at UConn, Franchseca Ramsey and David Hogg.

Our featured news package covers a panel of women in the business industry who offered advice and inspiration to UConn students. Reporter Kara Murray had the full story.

UConn senior Abby Brone joined us in the studio to talk about the UConn journalism department newsletter, The Roundup CT.

This episode was hosted by Adam Hushin and produced by Daniela Doncel.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

