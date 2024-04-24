Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 440: Hypertension, Shilajit, Rhodiola, Low Dose Lithium Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week, we talked about Shilajit, this interesting, antioxidant-rich substance that comes from the HImalayas. It has a lot of fulvic acid in it which is detoxifying and free-radical quenching. And it’s energizing and helps with hormone balance! We also talked about rhodiola, plant extraordinaire that is energizing, an immune tonic, and helps with altitude sickness. And LITHIUM, the nervous system’s best friend! It can be helpful with simply improving anxiety to helping with dementia to preventing murder, suicide, and rape in towns where it’s high in the water. I wonder if the US, Israel, Gaza, and the world need to microdose lithium?