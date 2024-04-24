Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 441: More on PCSK-9 Inhibitor Myopathy, Caffeine Health Effects Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week, we unfortunately found out that Ron had to get off his bike to help his legs heal further. The PCSK-9 inhibitor may still be in his body, and when he exerts himself his muscles hurt. We are doing everything we can to speed the process of healing, including proteolytic enzymes to break down the drug, milk thistle to rebuild liver cells, and resveratrol to protect his arteries from further damage. It’s going to take TIME. As for me, I rode 32 miles yesterday and feel good! My femoral jnerve pain is greatly reduced since the ride. I am assuming the ride provided positioning and circulation to get the nerve out of the way.

We then talked about negative effects of caffeine. As delicious as a good cold brew or your favorite coffee with creamer is, too much caffeine can lead to dependence, insomnia, heart rhythm issues, and digestive issues, to name a few. We get into it here!