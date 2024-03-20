Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 436: Cholesterol Meds Side Effects, Benefits of Eleuthero, Spirulina, Chlorella Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week, we continued to review my ups and downs with chronic tick borne illness, and some new things that I learned, like the benefits of spirulina, chlorella, eleuthero, and other adaptogens. We also talked about Ron and how his latest cholesterol meds have likely dropped his cholesterol too low for his health, and what other options he has. Then we went on to find out the specific health benefits of spirulina, eleuthero, and got started on chlorella. Blue green algae! Great antioxidants!