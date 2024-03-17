Black & Bold Episode 20: Ws and Ls of 2023 NaShawn Livingston March 17, 2024 Black & Bold, Entertainment, Podcasts, Talk Black & Bold Black & Bold Episode 20: Ws and Ls of 2023 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 44:08 Subscribe Share RSS Feed Share Link Embed We discuss what we consider to be the best and worst moments of 2023 including championships, cheaters, and chaos. Leave a Reply Cancel ReplyYour email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website Δ
