Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk Episode 386
Loading
/

Bicycle Talk. Episode 386 March  13th 2024  Ron’s Rant:Distracted Driving Again? The numbers keep going up. Please put down that phone.   On a positive side: American rider wins Paris / Nice Classic. Town of Canton CT. Lowers the speed limit. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Back to tire size. Yes Size matters!   Content: Ron begins the show with further talk about tire size and why it is all the rage. Ron also shares a tire size calculator web site and gives some examples of why most people are riding with their tires too hard.  American Bicycle racers  finish 1st and 3rd in a prestigious event. Jonas Vingegaard Is flying on his bicycle.   Natchaug Epic is reaching record numbers. Events and Finishing Points

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.