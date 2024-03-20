Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 386 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 386 March 13th 2024 Ron’s Rant:Distracted Driving Again? The numbers keep going up. Please put down that phone. On a positive side: American rider wins Paris / Nice Classic. Town of Canton CT. Lowers the speed limit. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Back to tire size. Yes Size matters! Content: Ron begins the show with further talk about tire size and why it is all the rage. Ron also shares a tire size calculator web site and gives some examples of why most people are riding with their tires too hard. American Bicycle racers finish 1st and 3rd in a prestigious event. Jonas Vingegaard Is flying on his bicycle. Natchaug Epic is reaching record numbers. Events and Finishing Points