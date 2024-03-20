Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 385 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 385 March 6th 2024 Ron’s Rant: Apologies to my radio listeners on last week’s show. Technical issue. You will find it on WHUS.ORG. On a positive side: 60 degree weather in early March! Uconn Huskies cap both Men’s and Women’s Big East Titles! Here come the classics. Big weekend in Europe as the Strade Bianche and Paris Nice. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Comment from Listener. How to reintroduce yourself to cars and trucks that were given a break from sharing the road all winter. Content: More interesting bike equipment information: Weird TT Helmets from Giro. How about that exploding tire on the Zip wheel. Zip responds and Ron adds in his opinion. Biden administration is backing off ambitious plans. Hmm. but I like to breath. There’s a lot of talk about how “vehicle-to-everything” technology can make driving better. What about biking?. Bicycle Racing, last weekend this weekend, wild results and more. Events and Finishing Points.