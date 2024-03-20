Hillside Ventures 18

Hillside Ventures
Hillside Ventures EP 018 – Jack Navarro on servicing 2M+ mortgages | Giving back and leading Hillside Ventures

Jack is the founder of MysticRiver LLC where he uses his extensive background and experience within the real estate and mortgaging industry. He is also co-leading Hillside Ventures with Greg Reilly where he is able to share his entrepreneurial and banking expertise in order to help students.

Jack’s Info:

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/jack-navarro/

Email – jack.navarro@uconn.edu

Welcome to the Hillside Ventures Podcast,

Shivam Patel talks about the latest in venture capital and entrepreneurship as a student venture capitalist in Hillside Ventures, the University of Connecticut’s $1M student run venture fund.

Hillside Ventures:

Website – https://hillsideventures.uconn.edu/

Twitter – @HillsideVentures

Substack – https://hillside.substack.com/

Contact us:

Email – shivam.v.patel@uconn.edu

Twitter – @SPAT_6

