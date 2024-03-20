Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk Episode 387
Loading
/

 Bicycle Talk. Episode 387 March  20th 2024  Ron’s Rant: Fox News  Bogus report “How e-bikes are exploding and killing people”.   And a heart felt comment to Peter Sagan.  On a positive side: Classics!  March 16, 2024, Milan-San Remo  Crazy finish.  And, A New Study Proves E-Bikes Are Pretty Damn Great for the Future of Humanity.  Why electric bikes actually give more exercise than pedal bikes.  Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Staying safe on that new E-Bike.    Content:  Listener Comments. Why E-Bikes are good for Humanity. Ron talks about e-bikes and fitness bonus. A discussion and explanation of VMT (Vehicle Miles Traveled. New book coming out, Live to Ride. And how the Americans have traffic engineering all wrong. Classics!  March 16, 2024, Milan-San Remo  Crazy finish. And Ron and Fran talk a little about Peter Sagan.   Events and Finishing Points. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.