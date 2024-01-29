Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 430: Lyme, Bartonella, Lymphatic Cleansing; Supplements for Healthy Aging Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week we talked about how to keep the lymphatics flowing, especially with tick borne illness. Float tanks, epsom salt baths, lemon water, skin brushing, herbs, all great! Also getting back to cardio exercise. Move it! We also talked about a number of supplements that can be helpful for healthy aging. I am particularly impressed with EGCG from green tea which is a great antioxidant, helps with healthy gene expression, may be cancer protective, and improves mitochondrial function, which means it can improve energy. All good stuff!