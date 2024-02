Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 429: Lyme and Tick Borne Illness, How to Help Herxheimer Reactions Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

I’m still dealing with chronic Lyme disease and bartonella. This week we talked about how to handle the dreaded Herxheimer reaction, the symptoms you get while you’re killing off Lyme spirochetes, other Lyme forms, and other bacteria. I get these isolated tremors that come and go. We talked about chlorella, other binders like zeolite and activated charcoal, Alka Seltzer Gold, and lemon, lime, and grapefruit! Lots more too. It’s a process!