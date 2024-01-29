Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 427: Treating Lyme and Coinfections with Buhner Herbs; Sarcopenia Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Today I talked about focusing on treating Lyme disease with herbs using the Buhner protocol. Stephen Buhner was instrumental in elaborating specific herbs that work on different issues with tick borne illness. Some of the herbs support immunity; some are antimicrobial; some are nutritive; some are antioxidant and neuroprotective. These herbs tend not to upset the digestive system the way that antibiotics do. They also tend not to produce or maintain persister cells, that is Lyme cells that are able to evade the immune system using biofilm proteins or round/encysted forms. It takes a lot of herbs but in my experience it’s worth doing! We also managed to start next week’s topic of sarcopenia, losing muscle mass past age 50. We’ll elaborate more on that next week.