Bicycle Talk Episode 379: January 24th 2024: Ron’s Rant Sidewalk Demons on Bicycles. Are you a sidewalk demon? In NYC Elected’s Roll Out ‘Bike Safe’ Campaign While Admitting Cars are the Real Source of Danger: What happens when a cyclist hits a pedestrian? On a positive side: A shout out to: Baruch Herzfeld is the CEO and co-founder of PopWheels. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Time to take a look at your fleet and decide what needs to be done to have you ready for that first nice day. Content: Ron Talks about NYC’s campaign to make sidewalks safer and how not just cyclists but Motorized vehicles can help. The Tour down Under men’s professional race results. What’s next for Sepp Kuss? The World Cyclocross Championships are coming soon! Events and Finishing Points.