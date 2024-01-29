Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 378 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk Episode 378: January 17th 2024: Ron’s Rant: Baby it’s cold outside! Farm to fork Fondo has their last event in July of 2024. On a positive side:Shout out to TCC for their annual meeting and potluck dinner event. And to Bill Penn for his cross country bicycle trip presentation. It’s MLK Day MLK’s transportation dream. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Ron talks single speed and fixed gear bicycles. Content: Single Speed and Fixed Gear Riding for Offseason Training. Riding a Fixed Gear Bicycle Does Not Improve Pedal Stroke. Farm to Fork Fondo. The end of a decade of great rides. It’s the tour down under. And What is with Mathieu Van Der Poel?

Mathieu van der Poel made it 10 out of 10 with win at Zonhoven World Cup cyclo-cross. Wout Van Aert is shocked at the margin of defeat by Van der Poel. More on the upcoming Natchaug Epic. Events and Finishing Points.