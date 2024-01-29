Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk Episode 377
Bicycle Talk Episode 377: January 10th 2024  Episode 377:   Ron’s Rant:  Enough  snow to shovel but hardly enough to play in. 

And Have you ever been doored? Hmmm. On a positive side: The rebirth of cycling for e-bike roadies. Yes!!!!   H.R.1019 – E-BIKE Act.  Mechanical minute and cycling tips:  Is this your year for the bicycle mirror? Bicycle Radar? Maybe even changing your routes to less traveled roads?  Content:  From last week, Traffic Calming 101. Americans buy more e-bikes than electric bicycles than electric cars.  Why do people that ride regular bikes hate e-bikes so much?   Can an e-bike change your life?    Your Guide to US Electric Bike Rebates & Tax Credits in 2023.  Let’s talk about dooring. Ever been Doored?  Ron relates a friends story:  Ron reminds listeners about the Natchaug  Epic. Events and Finishing Points. 