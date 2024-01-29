Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 377 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk Episode 377: January 10th 2024 Episode 377: Ron’s Rant: Enough snow to shovel but hardly enough to play in.

And Have you ever been doored? Hmmm. On a positive side: The rebirth of cycling for e-bike roadies. Yes!!!! H.R.1019 – E-BIKE Act. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Is this your year for the bicycle mirror? Bicycle Radar? Maybe even changing your routes to less traveled roads? Content: From last week, Traffic Calming 101. Americans buy more e-bikes than electric bicycles than electric cars. Why do people that ride regular bikes hate e-bikes so much? Can an e-bike change your life? Your Guide to US Electric Bike Rebates & Tax Credits in 2023. Let’s talk about dooring. Ever been Doored? Ron relates a friends story: Ron reminds listeners about the Natchaug Epic. Events and Finishing Points.