Bicycle Talk Episode 376: January 1st 2024: Ron’s Rant: Power Failures, Holiday schedules and Where the heck has Pedlinron been for the past 2 week’s? Vulnerable user deaths up to record numbers in 2023? USA Cycling changes rates to race promoters. And, Hey sports fans, stick a sock in it On a positive side: It’s 2024! Happy New Year! Shout out to the friends of Mansfield Hollow 1st day hike! Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Indoor training. Ron talks about what you can do this winter to get you through the cold season. Content: This week Ron talks about the record breaking vulnerable user statistics. Also Ron talks about the fee structure changes by USA Cycling for 2024 and his disappointment about these changes. And what is with the rude sports fans at the UCI Cyclocross races? Events and Finishing Points.