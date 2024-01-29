Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk Episode 380
/

Bicycle Talk Episode 380: January 31st 2024  Ron’s Rant: Are you a mileage junkie or do you prefer hours. And farewell to New England Legend Dick Ring. On a positive side: Indoor cycling workouts!  Small cities winning big in the grant department. SF CA wants to govern cars speed. Really?Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Another reminder. January is just about over and your bikes need attention soon.    Content:    Ron talks about and shares information about the legendary Dick Ring, famed race announcer and fellow cycling athlete who was a New England treasure.  America’s best new bike lanes. How Many Hours Should Cyclists Ride for Fitness and Performance?  Cycling metrics to live by:  Can anyone stop Matheau Van der Poel? Events and Finishing Points. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.