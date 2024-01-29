Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 380 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk Episode 380: January 31st 2024 Ron’s Rant: Are you a mileage junkie or do you prefer hours. And farewell to New England Legend Dick Ring. On a positive side: Indoor cycling workouts! Small cities winning big in the grant department. SF CA wants to govern cars speed. Really?Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Another reminder. January is just about over and your bikes need attention soon. Content: Ron talks about and shares information about the legendary Dick Ring, famed race announcer and fellow cycling athlete who was a New England treasure. America’s best new bike lanes. How Many Hours Should Cyclists Ride for Fitness and Performance? Cycling metrics to live by: Can anyone stop Matheau Van der Poel? Events and Finishing Points.