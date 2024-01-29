Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 374 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk Episode 374:December 6th 2023: Ron’s Rant: Distracted Driving Statistics & Facts In 2023. A total of nine people die every day in the United States from distracted driving. If you ride a bike please be careful out there. On a positive side: Ribbon Cutting Event for the East Coast Greenway’s newest official section, connecting Simsbury to Bloomfield, CT. Colorado’s Vehicle Weight Fee Could Tame Mega-car Crisis — And Protect Vulnerable Road Users. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Park Tool opens application window for Community Tool Grant program. Content: Yeah, the VPN feedback: Umm not ready yet. Ron talks about distracted drivers and cycling in a potentially dangerous environment. Ron gives a positive tip of the old cycling cap to states like Colorado and the District of Columbia for imposing tariffs and fees on heavy vehicles. US Cyclocross Nationals week. Events and Finishing Points.