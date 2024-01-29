Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 373 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk Episode 373: November 29th 2023 Ron’s Rant: Trek Bicycles and it # 4 ranking for trademark infringement. On a positive side: Tomorrow is Frannie’s Birthday! USA Cycling Launches New Event Organizer Resource Portal . VPN you say? Hmmmm. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Insure your bike on a homeowner policy? You might want to check into that. Ron offers some insight. Content: Trek ranks high for trademark oppositions. The possible VPN solution for watching Eurosport Cycling on you computer or TV. Why Ron loves Eurosport. Automated Bike Lane Enforcement Laws Are Taking Off — And So Is Camera Tech. A new AI-equipped technology helps cities identify when drivers park in unprotected lanes — and possibly, hit them with fines. Ineos Grenadiers have signed 2022 world time trial champion Tobias Foss on a three-year contract from Jumbo-Visma. Events and Finishing Points.