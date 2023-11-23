Bicycle Talk Episode 369: November 1st, 2023: Ron’s Rant: Wow, Ron is speechless, life is good, and not much to rant about today, although it is getting cold.

On a positive side: More Cyclocross in CT as the weekend approaches. Weather? Wow, 80 degrees on Saturday! One of the reasons to be Happy and rant less. And a quick shout out to Amber Pierce. Was that you I saw pulling a trailer with a little one on board last week? Mechanical minute and cycling tips: More on Tubular Cross tires and Tubeless cross and gravel tires and Inserts for tubeless tires. Content: How to bike commute through winter. People for bikes city rankings: 2023 City Ratings. Bicycle Racing: Primož Roglič Reveals He Was Planning His Jumbo-Visma Exit Before the Vuelta a España Dram. Bicycle Industry news: Shimano bike-related sales down 25% in first three quarters. And From Last week’s show: Think you need another car? Consider an e-bike instead. Events and Finishing Points.