Bicycle Talk Episode 367:   October 18th, 2023:   Ron’s Rant: Hey, Bike Haters, You Will Lose the Culture War You’re Starting!

A race director’s never-ending frustration with finding volunteers. Apparently, there is a lot of this going around.  On a positive side: Mansfield Hollow Cyclocross. 40 years of cyclocross at Mansfield Hollow State Park. Wow! What a day!  Crazy big shout out to my volunteers!!!!!    Do Good, Live Longer: Volunteering May Add Years To Lifespan, Improves Overall Well-Being. $2M Air Line Trail grant to help connect Middletown, Portland to 111-mile Central CT Loop   Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Try not to ruin through the barrier tape at a Cyclocross race.   Content: On today’s show Ron talks all about Why volunteering makes you live longer and also about this past weekend’s Cyclocross race at Mansfield Hollow.  Events and Finishing Points. 