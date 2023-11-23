Bicycle Talk Episode 367: October 18th, 2023: Ron’s Rant: Hey, Bike Haters, You Will Lose the Culture War You’re Starting!

A race director’s never-ending frustration with finding volunteers. Apparently, there is a lot of this going around. On a positive side: Mansfield Hollow Cyclocross. 40 years of cyclocross at Mansfield Hollow State Park. Wow! What a day! Crazy big shout out to my volunteers!!!!! Do Good, Live Longer: Volunteering May Add Years To Lifespan, Improves Overall Well-Being. $2M Air Line Trail grant to help connect Middletown, Portland to 111-mile Central CT Loop Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Try not to ruin through the barrier tape at a Cyclocross race. Content: On today’s show Ron talks all about Why volunteering makes you live longer and also about this past weekend’s Cyclocross race at Mansfield Hollow. Events and Finishing Points.