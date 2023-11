The WHUS Team has decided to extend the Battle of the Bands auditions to December 11th, 2023, to allow more bands time to send in applications for the musical event. Battle of the Bands, which is on February 3rd, 2024, allows bands to go head to head and show off their skills and music. If your group wants to participate, please feel free to read our guidelines here and submit an application.

Contact events@whus.org with any questions.